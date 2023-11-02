Running back rankings are available here, to help you make the best decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 9.

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 9

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 200.4 25.1 17.1 4.6 Travis Etienne Jaguars 163.9 20.5 18.9 4.4 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 156.1 19.5 12.1 2.9 Zack Moss Colts 125.2 17.9 17.9 2.9 D'Andre Swift Eagles 120.6 15.1 14.6 4.1 Alvin Kamara Saints 113.8 22.8 17.2 8.8 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 112.6 16.1 16.7 2.6 Kyren Williams Rams 111.1 18.5 16.2 4 Josh Jacobs Raiders 111 13.9 16.6 5.4 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 109.9 13.7 13.5 3.4 Bijan Robinson Falcons 107.5 13.4 11.5 4.6 Derrick Henry Titans 103.5 14.8 17.1 2.4 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 102.7 12.8 11.9 2 Devon Achane Dolphins 101.7 25.4 9.5 2.8 Breece Hall Jets 100.2 14.3 11.1 3.9 Tony Pollard Cowboys 98.1 14 15.4 4.3 James Cook Bills 97.8 12.2 12.8 2.8 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 96.4 16.1 12.7 5.5 Gus Edwards Ravens 91.3 11.4 13.1 0.9 Joe Mixon Bengals 89 12.7 16 3.4 Jerome Ford Browns 87.7 12.5 12.4 3 Rachaad White Buccaneers 86.8 12.4 13.1 4.3 David Montgomery Lions 85.1 17 18.8 2 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 85 10.6 12.1 4.2 Saquon Barkley Giants 84.9 17 22 5 Alexander Mattison Vikings 80.9 10.1 13.3 4 Javonte Williams Broncos 68.5 9.8 12.9 3.1 Jaylen Warren Steelers 67.9 9.7 6.4 4.6 Austin Ekeler Chargers 65.5 16.4 14.8 5.2 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 64.7 8.1 13 1.6 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 63.3 7.9 4.8 1.8 Najee Harris Steelers 59.7 8.5 12 2.4 James Conner Cardinals 59.4 11.9 13.6 2 Justice Hill Ravens 58.8 8.4 6.4 2.1 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 56.5 8.1 9.9 2.4 Dameon Pierce Texans 56.1 8 15.6 1.7 Tyjae Spears Titans 55.8 8 4.9 3.4 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 54.9 6.9 8.4 2.1 A.J. Dillon Packers 52.6 7.5 12.1 1.9 Kareem Hunt Browns 51.6 10.3 9.2 1.6 Khalil Herbert Bears 51.5 10.3 10.2 3.6 Samaje Perine Broncos 51.4 6.4 3.4 3.2 D'Onta Foreman Bears 49.7 12.4 11.3 2.8 Antonio Gibson Commanders 49.5 6.2 2.5 3 Jonathan Taylor Colts 47.6 11.9 11 3.2 Aaron Jones Packers 46.4 11.6 7.3 4 Joshua Kelley Chargers 45.2 6.5 10.1 0.7 Miles Sanders Panthers 44.1 7.4 10.5 4 Emari Demercado Cardinals 43.9 6.3 7 2.3 Latavius Murray Bills 43.6 5.5 5 1.4

This Week's Games

