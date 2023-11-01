Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big of a fan you are of T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings! Show off our team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.

T.J. Hockenson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 95 71 681 263 4 9.6

Hockenson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0 Week 8 @Packers 9 6 88 1 Week 9 @Falcons 12 7 69 0 Week 10 Saints 15 11 134 1

T.J. Hockenson's Next Game

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: NBC

Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Over/Under: 42.5 points

