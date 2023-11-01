Buy Tickets for South Dakota State Jackrabbits Women's Basketball Games
South Dakota State's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Jackrabbits are currently 4-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Northern Iowa Panthers.
Upcoming South Dakota State games
South Dakota State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northern Iowa Panthers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: McLeod Center
Top South Dakota State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Brooklyn Meyer
|7
|17.9
|9.7
|1.3
|0.7
|2.0
|53.7% (51-95)
|-
|Paige Meyer
|4
|16.3
|1.8
|3.5
|1.8
|0.0
|55.0% (22-40)
|50.0% (5-10)
|Madison Mathiowetz
|7
|7.6
|3.7
|1.9
|1.4
|0.0
|34.5% (19-55)
|25.9% (7-27)
|Tori Nelson
|7
|7.6
|4.7
|3.4
|0.9
|1.9
|42.6% (23-54)
|40.0% (2-5)
|Mesa Byom
|7
|7.4
|5.4
|1.0
|0.1
|0.6
|37.8% (17-45)
|28.6% (2-7)
