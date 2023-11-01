South Dakota State's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Jackrabbits are currently 4-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Northern Iowa Panthers.

Upcoming South Dakota State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Northern Iowa A 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Dordt H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Gonzaga A 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Creighton A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 North Dakota A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Northern Arizona A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Montana State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Denver H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Omaha A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 South Dakota H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UMKC A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Oral Roberts H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 South Dakota A 7:00 PM

South Dakota State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northern Iowa Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: McLeod Center

Top South Dakota State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Brooklyn Meyer 7 17.9 9.7 1.3 0.7 2.0 53.7% (51-95) -
Paige Meyer 4 16.3 1.8 3.5 1.8 0.0 55.0% (22-40) 50.0% (5-10)
Madison Mathiowetz 7 7.6 3.7 1.9 1.4 0.0 34.5% (19-55) 25.9% (7-27)
Tori Nelson 7 7.6 4.7 3.4 0.9 1.9 42.6% (23-54) 40.0% (2-5)
Mesa Byom 7 7.4 5.4 1.0 0.1 0.6 37.8% (17-45) 28.6% (2-7)

