Coming up for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) is a game versus the Wichita State Shockers, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming South Dakota State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota State's next matchup information

Opponent: Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State Shockers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Intrust Bank Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for South Dakota State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top South Dakota State players

Shop for South Dakota State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Zeke Mayo 9 17.9 6.7 3.0 1.4 0.2 45.6% (57-125) 29.5% (18-61) Luke Appel 9 12.1 4.2 1.7 0.3 0.3 46.7% (42-90) 42.1% (8-19) William Kyle III 9 11.8 5.6 1.0 0.4 1.2 59.3% (48-81) 0.0% (0-1) Charlie Easley 8 11.0 5.8 2.9 2.6 0.0 42.1% (32-76) 44.7% (17-38) Kalen Garry 9 8.1 5.1 0.7 1.1 0.1 39.3% (22-56) 39.0% (16-41)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.