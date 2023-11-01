Buy Tickets for South Dakota Coyotes Women's Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Dickinson State Bluehawks is coming up for the South Dakota Coyotes women (6-3), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming South Dakota games
South Dakota's next matchup information
- Opponent: Dickinson State Bluehawks
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Sanford Coyote Sports Center
Top South Dakota players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Grace Larkins
|9
|16.4
|7.1
|4.6
|1.6
|0.0
|51.0% (51-100)
|37.0% (10-27)
|Tori Deperry
|9
|10.8
|4.9
|1.2
|0.2
|0.2
|58.5% (31-53)
|42.9% (3-7)
|Kendall Holmes
|9
|9.3
|3.1
|0.9
|0.9
|0.1
|40.5% (30-74)
|30.0% (12-40)
|Walker Demers
|9
|8.0
|3.2
|0.4
|0.8
|0.3
|52.9% (27-51)
|30.0% (3-10)
|Alexi Hempe
|9
|5.9
|3.2
|1.3
|0.2
|0.0
|38.8% (19-49)
|31.0% (9-29)
