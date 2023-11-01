The Colorado Avalanche, with Ryan Johansen, are in action Wednesday versus the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Johansen in the Avalanche-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan Johansen vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

Johansen Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 16:39 on the ice per game.

In three of eight games this season, Johansen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In three of eight games this season, Johansen has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Johansen has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

Johansen has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Johansen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johansen Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 8 Games 4 5 Points 1 4 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

