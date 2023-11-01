The Denver Nuggets (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

Last season, the Nuggets had a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents made.

Denver went 45-15 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.

The Nuggets were the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Timberwolves finished 23rd.

Last year, the 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up were the same as the Timberwolves allowed.

Denver had a 38-4 record last season when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets averaged 119.4 points per game last season at home, which was 7.2 more points than they averaged in road games (112.2).

In 2022-23, Denver ceded 109.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it allowed 115.3.

When playing at home, the Nuggets made 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries