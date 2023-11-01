The Denver Nuggets (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Target Center as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and ALT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and ALT

BSN and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 98

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3.5)

Nuggets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-17.3)

Nuggets (-17.3) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 213.6

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game and allowed 112.5 last year, ranking them 12th in the league on offense and eighth defensively.

On the boards, Denver was 18th in the league in rebounds (43 per game) last year. It was best in rebounds allowed (40.8 per game).

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets were second-best in the league last year.

Last season, Denver was 20th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.8 per game) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets were 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.8) last year. They were fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.