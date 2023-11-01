The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 110-102 win over the Jazz (his last game) Jokic produced 27 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Jokic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-114)

Over 25.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-125)

Over 8.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Timberwolves conceded 115.8 points per game last season, 18th in the league.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game last year, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the league in that category.

The Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.

The Timberwolves conceded 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 16th in the NBA in that category.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 42 28 17 12 3 2 2 4/23/2023 39 43 11 6 5 0 2 4/21/2023 38 20 11 12 2 0 1 4/19/2023 37 27 9 9 1 0 0 4/16/2023 28 13 14 6 0 0 1 2/7/2023 28 20 12 16 0 1 1 1/18/2023 31 31 11 13 0 0 1 1/2/2023 33 24 7 9 1 0 2

