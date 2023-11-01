Will Mikko Rantanen Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 1?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Mikko Rantanen a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Rantanen stats and insights
- In four of eight games this season, Rantanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
- Rantanen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
