Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Looking to bet on Toews' props? Here is some information to help you.

Devon Toews vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus this season, in 23:09 per game on the ice, is +3.

In one of eight games this season, Toews has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in four of eight games this season, Toews has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Toews has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of eight games played.

Toews' implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Toews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 8 Games 4 4 Points 1 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

