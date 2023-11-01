The Colorado Avalanche (16-8-2), including Mikko Rantanen (12 goals), are at home versus the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, December 9, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Colorado games

Colorado's next matchup information

Opponent: Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Broadcast: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

Top Colorado players

Nathan MacKinnon: 10 goals and 26 assists

Cale Makar: seven goals and 27 assists

Rantanen: 12 goals and 19 assists

Ivan Prosvetov: 2-1-1 record, .919 save percentage, 11 goals allowed

