Camryn Bynum 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def.
83 2.0 0.5 2 8

Bynum Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0
Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 1.0 15 0 0
Week 3 Chargers 0.0 1.0 6 0 1
Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 12 0 0
Week 5 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 8 0 1
Week 6 @Bears 0.0 0.0 9 0 0
Week 7 49ers 0.0 0.0 9 2 2
Week 8 @Packers 0.5 0.0 7 0 2
Week 9 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 1
Week 10 Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 1

Camryn Bynum's Next Game

  • Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Date: November 19, 2023
  • TV: NBC
  Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Favorite: Broncos -2.5
  • Over/Under: 42.5 points

