The Colorado Avalanche (6-2) host the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT2, with each team back in action after a loss. The Avalanche are coming off a 4-0 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres, while the Blues were beaten by the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 in their most recent game.

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-250) Blues (+200) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won six of their eight games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).

Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

In three of eight matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Blues Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 27 (16th) Goals 13 (31st) 20 (6th) Goals Allowed 19 (4th) 6 (15th) Power Play Goals 1 (32nd) 2 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (7th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche offense's 27 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the league.

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 20 goals to rank sixth.

The team has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +7 this season.

