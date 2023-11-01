Where to Get Alexander Mattison Vikings Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Before Alexander Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings hit the gridiron, show your support with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other apparel. Below, you can find additional details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Mattison's stats.
Alexander Mattison 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|130
|461
|0
|3.5
|36
|24
|164
|3
Mattison Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|11
|34
|0
|3
|10
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|28
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|20
|93
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|17
|95
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|26
|0
|2
|20
|1
|Week 6
|@Bears
|18
|44
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|8
|39
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|16
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|16
|44
|0
|2
|49
|1
|Week 10
|Saints
|8
|27
|0
|1
|6
|0
Alexander Mattison's Next Game
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: NBC
- Favorite: Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 42.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
