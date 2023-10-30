Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be matching up versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 128-95 win versus the Thunder, Jokic put up 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-114)

Over 26.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (+114)

Over 9.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+144)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Jazz allowed 118 points per game last season, 24th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA last season, allowing 43.5 per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz were 10th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25 per game.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 27 6 10 10 0 0 2 12/10/2022 35 31 12 14 1 4 1 10/28/2022 25 12 10 6 0 1 1 10/19/2022 33 27 4 6 1 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.