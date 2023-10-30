The Denver Nuggets, with Michael Porter Jr., face off versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on October 29, Porter produced 20 points and nine rebounds in a 128-95 win versus the Thunder.

In this piece we'll break down Porter's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-114)

Over 14.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+112)

Over 7.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118 points per game last season made the Jazz the 24th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Conceding 43.5 rebounds per contest last season, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Jazz were 10th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25 per contest.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 20 15 4 2 3 0 0 10/28/2022 30 22 13 1 4 0 0 10/19/2022 35 15 7 1 2 0 1

