Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Denver Nuggets match up versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last time on the court, a 128-95 win over the Thunder, Caldwell-Pope totaled seven points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Caldwell-Pope, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Over 11.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Over 2.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-192)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Jazz gave up 118 points per game last year, 24th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last year, giving up 43.5 per game.

The Jazz allowed 25 assists per contest last season (10th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Jazz were 18th in the NBA last year, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 29 21 0 3 6 2 1 12/10/2022 34 15 6 3 3 0 1 10/19/2022 35 2 4 6 0 1 2

