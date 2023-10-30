Christian Braun plus his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 128-95 win versus the Thunder, Braun totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the NBA last year, conceding 118 points per contest.

On the glass, the Jazz gave up 43.5 rebounds per game last year, 17th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Jazz were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 25 per game.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Christian Braun vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 26 14 6 1 0 1 3 12/10/2022 25 5 2 0 0 0 0 10/28/2022 32 10 6 1 1 1 0 10/19/2022 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

