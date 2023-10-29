The Green Bay Packers (2-4) enter a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field on a three-game losing streak.

As the Vikings prepare for this matchup against the Packers, check out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Vikings vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 1.5 42 -125 +105

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota's contests this year have an average total of 47.6, 5.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings are 3-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Vikings are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Minnesota is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers and their opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in three of six games this season.

Green Bay's games this year have had a 42.8-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Packers have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-3-0).

This season, the Packers have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

This season, Green Bay has been at least a +105 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Vikings vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 21.6 13 21.7 21 47.6 3 7 Packers 21.7 21 22 14 42.8 3 6

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

Minnesota's past three contests have not gone over the total.

The Vikings have been outscored by one point this season (0.1 points per game), and opponents of the Packers have outscored them by only two points (0.3 per game).

Packers

Green Bay has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall in its past three contests.

In the Packers' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

The Packers are scoring more points in divisional games (29 points per game) than overall (21.7), but also conceding more in the division (27) than overall (22).

The Vikings have a -1-point negative scoring differential this season (-0.1 per game). The Packers also have been outscored, by two points (0.3 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 48.5 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 25.8 25.3 ATS Record 3-3-1 1-3-0 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 0-4-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 43.3 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 23 22.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

