Vikings vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Green Bay Packers (2-4) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. Minnesota is only a 1.5-point favorite in the contest. A point total of 42 has been set for this matchup.
Before the Vikings take on the Packers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Packers square off against the Vikings, check out their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vikings (-1.5)
|42
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Vikings (-1.5)
|41.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Minnesota vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Vikings vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Minnesota has posted a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.
- Out of Minnesota's seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
- Green Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.
- Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Packers are 3-2.
- Green Bay has seen three of its six games hit the over.
Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58.5 (-115)
|-
|Cam Akers
|-
|-
|30.5 (-111)
|-
|7.5 (-110)
|-
|Kirk Cousins
|251.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54.5 (-118)
|-
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|-
|46.5 (-111)
|-
|14.5 (-118)
|-
|K.J. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
