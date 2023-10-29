The Green Bay Packers (2-4) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Vikings favored by 1 point. The over/under in the contest is set at 41.5 points.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Vikings' upcoming game versus Packers, see the column below, where we provide statistics to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Vikings vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have been winning after the first quarter in three games and have been behind after the first quarter in four games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Packers have been winning two times and have been losing four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Vikings have lost the second quarter one time and outscored their opponent six times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up seven points on average in the second quarter.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time in six games this year.

3rd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Vikings have lost the third quarter five times and tied two times.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this year. It is giving up nine points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games and have tied one game this season.

4th Quarter

The Vikings have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.9 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Packers have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

Vikings vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Vikings have led after the first half in three games, have been behind after the first half in two games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games in 2023.

The Packers have led two times (1-1 in those games) and have been behind four times (1-3) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

The Vikings have been outscored in the second half in four games this season (2-2 in those games), and they've tied the second half in three games (1-2).

Minnesota's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 12.9 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Packers have won the second half in four games (1-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

