The Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Johansen included, will play the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Johansen in the Avalanche-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Johansen vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansen Season Stats Insights

Johansen's plus-minus this season, in 16:38 per game on the ice, is +3.

Johansen has scored a goal in three of seven games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johansen has registered a point in a game three times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

Johansen has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Johansen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Johansen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansen Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 7 Games 2 5 Points 2 4 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.