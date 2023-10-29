Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Buffalo Sabres at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Looking to bet on MacKinnon's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon has averaged 21:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In four of seven games this year, MacKinnon has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In four of seven games this year, MacKinnon has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

MacKinnon has had an assist twice this season in seven games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 7 Games 2 7 Points 5 4 Goals 2 3 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.