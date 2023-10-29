In the upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Mikko Rantanen to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

Rantanen has scored in four of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Rantanen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 19.2% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

