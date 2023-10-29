Which side has the edge at the QB position when Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (2-4) at Lambeau Field on October 29? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, keep reading.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Cousins this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kirk Cousins vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Kirk Cousins 2023 Stats Jordan Love 7 Games Played 6 68.9% Completion % 57.5% 2,057 (293.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,263 (210.5) 16 Touchdowns 10 5 Interceptions 7 16 (2.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 130 (21.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Kirk Cousins Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

This year, the Packers are surrendering 22 points per game (14th in NFL) and 338 total yards per game (seventh).

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay is top-10 this year, ranking third in the NFL with 1,166 total passing yards allowed (194.3 allowed per game). It also ranks fourth in passing TDs allowed (six).

Against the run, the Packers rank 25th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 143.7, and they rank 19th in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Defensively, Green Bay ranks seventh in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 45.5%. It is seventh in third-down efficiency allowed at 35.7%.

Who comes out on top when the Vikings and the Packers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 216.5 yards

: Over/Under 216.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Packers are 14th in the NFL in points allowed (22 per game) and seventh in total yards allowed (338 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay's defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks third in the league with 1,166 total passing yards allowed (194.3 per game).

Against the run, the Packers' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 862 rushing yards allowed (143.7 per game).

Defensively, Green Bay ranks ninth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 35.7%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is seventh (45.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.