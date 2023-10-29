Should you bet on Kirk Cousins finding his way into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kirk Cousins score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Cousins has 16 yards on 12 carries (2.3 ypg).

Cousins does not have a rushing touchdown in seven games.

Kirk Cousins Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 33 44 344 2 1 3 7 0 Week 2 @Eagles 31 44 364 4 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Chargers 32 50 367 3 1 1 10 0 Week 4 @Panthers 12 19 139 2 2 1 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 29 47 284 2 0 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bears 21 31 181 1 0 2 -5 0 Week 7 49ers 35 45 378 2 1 2 -1 0

