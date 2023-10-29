Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates will take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 108-104 win against the Grizzlies, Caldwell-Pope had eight points and five steals.

In this piece we'll examine Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-125)

Over 2.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last year, allowing 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Thunder conceded 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

On defense, the Thunder conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, 23rd in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 37 10 4 1 2 0 2 11/23/2022 41 15 8 1 3 1 0 11/3/2022 35 11 3 1 3 1 0 10/22/2022 32 21 5 2 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.