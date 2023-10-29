Will Cam Akers Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 8?
When the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Cam Akers score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.
Will Cam Akers score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a TD)
- This season Akers has racked up 123 rushing yards (24.6 per game) on 43 attempts with one touchdown.
- Akers has added seven catches for 51 yards (10.2 per game).
- Akers has one rushing TD this season.
Cam Akers Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|22
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|5
|40
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|5
|15
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|1
|8
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|10
|31
|0
|2
|30
|0
