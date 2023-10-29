The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Cale Makar find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

On the power play, Makar has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Makar's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

