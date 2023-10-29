Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Sabres on October 29, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Mikko Rantanen, Rasmus Dahlin and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Avalanche vs. Sabres Additional Info
|Avalanche vs. Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs. Sabres Prediction
|Avalanche vs. Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 20:42 per game.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|3
|4
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|1
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Cale Makar is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing nine points (three goals, six assists) to the team.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Nathan MacKinnon has scored four goals and added three assists through seven games for Colorado.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Dahlin has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out seven assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Buffalo offense with eight total points (one per game).
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Senators
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
Jeff Skinner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Jeff Skinner has racked up seven total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has five goals and two assists.
Skinner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 24
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
