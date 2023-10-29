The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Colorado, Rantanen has 12 points in seven games (five goals, seven assists).

Cale Makar has three goals and six assists, equaling nine points (1.3 per game).

Nathan MacKinnon has scored four goals and added three assists in seven games for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded zero goals (zero goals against average) and recorded five saves with a 1.000% save percentage (first in league).

Sabres Players to Watch

Dahlin has recorded one goal (0.1 per game) and collected seven assists (0.9 per game), This places him among the leaders for Buffalo with eight total points (one per game).

Dylan Cozens' seven points this season, including three goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.

This season, Buffalo's Jeff Skinner has seven points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and two assists (ninth).

In the crease, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 1-1-0 record this season, with an .881 save percentage (54th in the league). In 2 games, he has 52 saves, and has allowed seven goals (4.8 goals against average).

Avalanche vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 5th 3.86 Goals Scored 2.88 18th 5th 2.29 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 1st 36.7 Shots 30.3 20th 8th 28.7 Shots Allowed 31 19th 9th 23.08% Power Play % 12% 26th 4th 93.1% Penalty Kill % 87.1% 8th

