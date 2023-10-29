For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Andrew Cogliano a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

Cogliano is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

Cogliano has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

