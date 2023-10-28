The Boise State Broncos (3-4) are favored by 4.5 points when they play host to the Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) in MWC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The over/under is set at 49 points for the outing.

Offensively, Boise State ranks 57th in the FBS with 29.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 108th in points allowed (428.3 points allowed per contest). Wyoming's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, putting up 324.7 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 78th with 380.4 total yards ceded per contest.

Wyoming vs. Boise State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Boise State vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -4.5 -110 -110 49 -110 -110 -200 +165

Wyoming Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cowboys are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 361 yards per game (-67-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 385 (79th-ranked).

The Cowboys are scoring 28.7 points per game in their past three games (97th in college football), and conceding 26.3 per game (-5-worst).

Wyoming is gaining 201.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-13-worst in the country), and allowing 182.3 (68th).

The Cowboys are gaining 159.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (25th-worst in college football), and conceding 202.7 per game (-88-worst).

Over their past three contests, the Cowboys have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Wyoming has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Week 9 MWC Betting Trends

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming's ATS record is 4-1-1 this year.

The Cowboys are 4-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Three of Wyoming's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

This season, Wyoming has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, Wyoming has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming this season. He has 970 passing yards (138.6 per game) while completing 59.2% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 203 yards (29 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has run the ball 75 times for 540 yards, with three touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland has racked up 250 receiving yards on 26 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has collected 218 receiving yards (31.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 10 receptions.

Treyton Welch's 19 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 190 yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

DeVonne Harris has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 15 tackles.

Easton Gibbs, Wyoming's leading tackler, has 50 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Wrook Brown leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 25 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

