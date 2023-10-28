The Boise State Broncos (3-4) will meet a fellow MWC opponent, the Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5 points. The over/under in this outing is 49 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.

Wyoming vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Wyoming vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-5) 49 -200 +165 FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 48.5 -225 +184

Wyoming vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Wyoming is 4-1-1 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread when playing as at least 5-point underdogs in four of four opportunities this season.

Boise State has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point favorites.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +700 Bet $100 to win $700

