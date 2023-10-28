Wyoming vs. Boise State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Boise State Broncos (3-4) will meet a fellow MWC opponent, the Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5 points. The over/under in this outing is 49 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.
Wyoming vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Wyoming vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-5)
|49
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-5.5)
|48.5
|-225
|+184
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Tulane vs Rice
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Washington vs Stanford
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Georgia vs Florida
- Oregon vs Utah
- Duke vs Louisville
- West Virginia vs UCF
- BYU vs Texas
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Indiana vs Penn State
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Oregon State vs Arizona
Wyoming vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Wyoming is 4-1-1 ATS this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread when playing as at least 5-point underdogs in four of four opportunities this season.
- Boise State has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point favorites.
Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.