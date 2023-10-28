The Boise State Broncos (3-4) host an MWC showdown against the Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Boise State ranks 57th in the FBS with 29.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 108th in points allowed (428.3 points allowed per contest). Wyoming ranks 84th in the FBS with 26.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 71st with 25.6 points allowed per game on defense.

Wyoming vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Wyoming vs. Boise State Key Statistics

Wyoming Boise State 324.7 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.1 (55th) 380.4 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.3 (93rd) 164.4 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.6 (27th) 160.3 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.6 (60th) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 11 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming this season. He has 970 passing yards (138.6 per game) while completing 59.2% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 203 yards (29 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee is his team's leading rusher with 75 carries for 540 yards, or 77.1 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Wyatt Wieland has hauled in 250 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has put together a 218-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 10 passes on 20 targets.

Treyton Welch's 19 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 190 yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 1,041 yards (148.7 ypg) on 79-of-149 passing with five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 228 rushing yards on 42 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 151 times for a team-high 868 yards (124 per game) with 11 scores. He has also caught 30 passes for 396 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's leads his squad with 628 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 59 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has been the target of 45 passes and racked up 21 grabs for 216 yards, an average of 30.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

