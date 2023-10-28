Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football action? Below, we outline how you can see all six games involving teams from the Pac-12.

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Oregon Ducks at Utah Utes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) USC Trojans at California Golden Bears 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Colorado Buffaloes at UCLA Bruins 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

