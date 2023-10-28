The Week 9 college football slate includes five games with Big Ten teams involved. Read below to get up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Indiana vs. Penn State | Maryland vs. Northwestern

Week 9 Big Ten Results

Penn State 33 Indiana 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Penn State (-30.5)
  • Pregame Total: 45.5

Penn State Leaders

  • Passing: Drew Allar (20-for-31, 210 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Kaytron Allen (18 ATT, 81 YDS)
  • Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

Indiana Leaders

  • Passing: Brendan Sorsby (13-for-19, 269 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Josh Henderson (12 ATT, 57 YDS)
  • Receiving: DeQuece Carter (3 TAR, 3 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Penn StateIndiana
342Total Yards349
210Passing Yards269
132Rushing Yards80
1Turnovers1

Northwestern 33 Maryland 27

  • Pregame Favorite: Maryland (-14.5)
  • Pregame Total: 48.5

Northwestern Leaders

  • Passing: Brendan Sullivan (16-for-23, 265 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Sullivan (14 ATT, 56 YDS)
  • Receiving: Joseph Himon II (2 TAR, 2 REC, 67 YDS)

Maryland Leaders

  • Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (30-for-47, 274 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Colby McDonald (5 ATT, 43 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jeshaun Jones (10 TAR, 9 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

NorthwesternMaryland
364Total Yards391
265Passing Yards274
99Rushing Yards117
0Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 9 Big Ten Games

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)

