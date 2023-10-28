Week 9 Big Ten Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Week 9 college football slate includes five games with Big Ten teams involved. Read below to get up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Indiana vs. Penn State | Maryland vs. Northwestern
Week 9 Big Ten Results
Penn State 33 Indiana 24
- Pregame Favorite: Penn State (-30.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Penn State Leaders
- Passing: Drew Allar (20-for-31, 210 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kaytron Allen (18 ATT, 81 YDS)
- Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)
Indiana Leaders
- Passing: Brendan Sorsby (13-for-19, 269 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Josh Henderson (12 ATT, 57 YDS)
- Receiving: DeQuece Carter (3 TAR, 3 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Penn State
|Indiana
|342
|Total Yards
|349
|210
|Passing Yards
|269
|132
|Rushing Yards
|80
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Northwestern 33 Maryland 27
- Pregame Favorite: Maryland (-14.5)
- Pregame Total: 48.5
Northwestern Leaders
- Passing: Brendan Sullivan (16-for-23, 265 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Sullivan (14 ATT, 56 YDS)
- Receiving: Joseph Himon II (2 TAR, 2 REC, 67 YDS)
Maryland Leaders
- Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (30-for-47, 274 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Colby McDonald (5 ATT, 43 YDS)
- Receiving: Jeshaun Jones (10 TAR, 9 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Northwestern
|Maryland
|364
|Total Yards
|391
|265
|Passing Yards
|274
|99
|Rushing Yards
|117
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Upcoming Week 9 Big Ten Games
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.