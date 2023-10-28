Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 9 college football slate features six games involving schools from the Big 12. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Big 12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|BYU Cougars at Texas Longhorns
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ABC
|Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
