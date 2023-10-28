The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) and their 16th-ranked pass offense will meet the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) and the 12th-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavily favored, by 15.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-15.5) 52.5 -650 +450
FanDuel Texas A&M (-15.5) 52.5 -670 +470

Week 9 Odds

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Aggies have been favored by 15.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
  • South Carolina has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Texas A&M & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
South Carolina
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

