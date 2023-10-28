Nelly Korda is in 20th place, with a score of -6, after the second round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Nelly Korda Insights

Korda has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Korda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Korda has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.

Korda has finished with a better-than-average score in each of her last five tournaments.

Korda hopes to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 16 -8 274 1 15 5 9 $1.6M

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,596 yards, TPC Kuala Lumpur is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,007 yards .

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Korda will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,586 yards in the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Korda's Last Time Out

Korda was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 55th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which landed her in the 58th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Korda shot better than 56% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Korda carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , worse than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Korda did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Korda's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the field average of 7.3.

In that most recent tournament, Korda had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Korda ended the BMW Ladies Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field's average on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Korda finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Korda's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

