Big Ten rivals will clash when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) battle the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Nebraska vs. Purdue?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Nebraska 26, Purdue 20

The Cornhuskers have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter.

This season, Purdue has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

The Boilermakers have been at least a +110 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cornhuskers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nebraska (-1.5)



Nebraska (-1.5) Against the spread, Nebraska is 3-4-0 this season.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Purdue has covered the spread two times this year.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)



Over (39.5) Four of Nebraska's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 39.5 points.

This season, six of Purdue's games have ended with a score higher than 39.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 39.5 is 2.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Nebraska (18.7 points per game) and Purdue (23 points per game).

Splits Tables

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.9 41.5 47 Implied Total AVG 27.3 28.5 25.7 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.1 52.6 44 Implied Total AVG 27.9 29.6 23.5 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-3 1-1

