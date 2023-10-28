South Dakota State, South Dakota, Week 9 MVFC Football Power Rankings
Week 9 of the college football schedule is here. To find out how each MVFC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
MVFC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd
- Last Game: W 17-10 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ South Dakota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. South Dakota
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
- Last Game: W 17-3 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: South Dakota State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
- Last Game: W 52-7 vs Western Illinois
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Murray State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st
- Last Game: L 17-10 vs South Dakota State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Western Illinois
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. North Dakota
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th
- Last Game: L 27-0 vs Northern Iowa
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Indiana State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th
- Last Game: W 41-38 vs Illinois State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Missouri State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th
- Last Game: W 27-0 vs North Dakota
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Illinois State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Missouri State
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
- Last Game: W 28-24 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Youngstown State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Illinois State
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th
- Last Game: L 41-38 vs Youngstown State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Murray State
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
- Last Game: L 28-24 vs Missouri State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ North Dakota State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Indiana State
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th
- Last Game: L 17-3 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ North Dakota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
- Last Game: L 52-7 vs North Dakota State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
