How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) battle the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at FedExForum on October 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets made 50.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.1 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- In games Denver shot higher than 45.3% from the field, it went 51-20 overall.
- The Nuggets were the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Grizzlies ranked second.
- Last year, the Nuggets recorded only 2.8 more points per game (115.8) than the Grizzlies gave up (113.0).
- When Denver put up more than 113.0 points last season, it went 43-7.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, the Nuggets put up 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they did in away games (112.2).
- Denver allowed 109.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- The Nuggets sunk 12.4 treys per game with a 39.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jay Huff
|Out
|Rib
