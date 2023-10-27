Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - October 27
Take a look at the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (1-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Nuggets ready for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at FedExForum on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jay Huff
|C
|Out
|Rib
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard: Out (Concussion Protocol), Santi Aldama: Out (Ankle), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and ALT
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|221.5
