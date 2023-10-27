The Denver Nuggets (1-0) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Grizzlies 104

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-12.9)

Nuggets (-12.9) Pick OU: Under (221.5)



Under (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.5

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets were 12th in the league in points scored (115.8 per game) and eighth in points conceded (112.5) last season.

Last season, Denver was 18th in the league in rebounds (43.0 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (40.8).

Last season the Nuggets were second-best in the league in assists with 28.9 per game.

Last year, Denver was 20th in the league in turnovers committed (13.8 per game) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).

Last season, the Nuggets were 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

