The Denver Nuggets (1-0) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and ALT.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-5.5) 221.5 -210 +170

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and conceding 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and had a +273 scoring differential.

The Grizzlies outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game last season (scoring 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league while giving up 113 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA) and had a +323 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 232.7 points per game last season, 11.2 more points than the point total for this matchup.

These teams surrendered a combined 225.5 points per game last year, four more points than the total for this matchup.

Denver put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Memphis put together a 40-42-0 record against the spread last year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 26.5 -120 29.0 Jamal Murray 22.5 -105 21.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -115 12.0 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -115 15.0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 10.5 +100 20.0

Nuggets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +550 +250 - Grizzlies +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.