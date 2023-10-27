Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Denver Nuggets (1-0) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and ALT.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|221.5
|-210
|+170
Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Prediction
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Grizzlies
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and conceding 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and had a +273 scoring differential.
- The Grizzlies outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game last season (scoring 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league while giving up 113 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA) and had a +323 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combined to score 232.7 points per game last season, 11.2 more points than the point total for this matchup.
- These teams surrendered a combined 225.5 points per game last year, four more points than the total for this matchup.
- Denver put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
- Memphis put together a 40-42-0 record against the spread last year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Nikola Jokic
|26.5
|-120
|29.0
|Jamal Murray
|22.5
|-105
|21.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-115
|12.0
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-115
|15.0
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|10.5
|+100
|20.0
Nuggets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+550
|+250
|-
|Grizzlies
|+2500
|+1200
|-
