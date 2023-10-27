How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
There is one matchup on today's Eredivisie schedule, PEC Zwolle playing Vitesse Arnhem.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Eredivisie action here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch Vitesse Arnhem vs PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle makes the trip to match up with Vitesse Arnhem at Gelredome in Arnhem.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Vitesse Arnhem (+105)
- Underdog: PEC Zwolle (+250)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.