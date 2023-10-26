Will Valeri Nichushkin Score a Goal Against the Penguins on October 26?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Valeri Nichushkin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Nichushkin stats and insights
- Nichushkin has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Nichushkin has zero points on the power play.
- Nichushkin's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
