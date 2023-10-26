Ryan Johansen will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Prop bets for Johansen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Johansen vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansen Season Stats Insights

Johansen has averaged 16:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Johansen has scored a goal in three of six games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johansen has a point in three of six games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In one of six games this season, Johansen has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Johansen's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Johansen has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansen Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 6 Games 2 5 Points 0 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.